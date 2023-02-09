Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave.

CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts.

Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an Uber on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Rosa stands 5-foot-3-inches, weighs 170 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about Chcacon’s whereabouts should call 911, Chicago police Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-8251, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.