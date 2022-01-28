Woman, 20, missing from Forest View since Jan. 23

FOREST VIEW, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old woman missing from Forest View since Sunday.

Charisma Ehresman was last seen leaving her home on the 4600 block of S. Wisconsin around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Charisma Ehresman, 20 (Family photo)

Family says Ehresman has missed work and school and has had no contact with them. She is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

Police said she was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and carrying a small pink backpack.

Ehresman is described as being 5-foot-2-inches tall with long bright red hair and green eyes. She has four tattoos: a Virgo symbol behind her left ear, a half-moon/sun tattoo on the back of her neck, a large Medusa tattoo on her right thigh, the number 777 in red ink on the inside of her right forearm. She also has a small diamond stud nose piercing.

Ehresman drives a red 2014 Ford Fiesta four-door sedan with an Illinois license plate: CW20209.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Forest View Police Department at 708-788-0318 or 911.