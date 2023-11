CHICAGO — A woman and two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side Thanksgiving night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., officers said a vehicle, with a woman and two kids, 6 and 12, was traveling in the 8500 block of South MLK Drive when it was struck by another vehicle.

The vehicle flipped and all three occupants were transported in fair condition.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.