Woman, 18, shot in head during drive-by shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened near Kostner and Irving Park Road just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the woman was the passenger of a vehicle, when a black-colored vehicle pulled up along side and began honking the horn. Someone inside that vehicle then opened fire, shooting the woman in the head.

She is being treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

