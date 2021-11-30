With no new ward map yet, City Council feuding continues ahead of deadline

CHICAGO — So far, Chicago City Council members have failed to reach agreement on a new map ahead of Wednesday night’s deadline.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot’s floor leader canceled a committee meeting about the map — sending out the notice 18 minutes before aldermen were to log on.

In a sign the City Council is going to blow pass Wednesday night’s deadline, Mayor Lightfoot skipped town — headed for Washington D.C. in search of federal infrastructure money.

Good government groups have slammed the map making process.

“The city council has failed utterly to deliver a process that involves community members. Instead, council members have succumbed to perpetuating the historical backroom deals done in secret that have hurt Chicagoans for decades,” Change Illinois Executive Director Madeline Doubek wrote Lightfoot in a letter.

The Black and Latino Caucuses are feuding over the number of seats for their communities. Other aldermen are at odds over which wards get Lincoln Yards and The 78 mega developments.

But there does seem to be universal agreement to create Chicago’s first-ever Asian American majority ward.

“Asian Americans make up 7 percent of Chicago’s population and are the fastest growing racial demographic in our city,” Justin Sia said. “Just as other minority groups cherish and fight for their representation Asian American demand a voice and a choice in our democracy.”

If City Council fails to approve a map by Wednesday night, any 10 aldermen can propose their own map and put it to a public referendum. But Council can stop the public from voting by agreeing on a map.