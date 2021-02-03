CPS students to remain in remote learning Thursday, cooling period extended for ‘final time’

CHICAGO — CPS students will remain in remote learning Thursday as CPS and CTU continue to negotiate.

The district sent the following email to parents and staff Wednesday night as no deal has been reached at this time. In it, they said the cooling off period will be extended through the end of the day Thursday to allow for further negotiations Wednesday night.

Dear Families, We are disappointed to report that at this time, no deal has been reached between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union leadership. We will extend the cooling off period for the final time through the end of the day on Thursday to allow for further negotiations tonight. Students will remain in remote learning Thursday. Friday remains a non-attendance day for students. -Chicago Public Schools

A source told WGN News CPS and CTU are closer on expanded COVID-19 testing and more vaccine allotments for staff.

The district and union have not said much since CPS announced a 48-hour “cooling period” on Monday night following reported progress with CTU. After threatening they would cut off teachers’ access to Google Suites for remote learning, CPS backed off and kept access; implementing a 48-hour “cooling period” Monday night.

A source said the district and union remain divided on work-from-home accommodations for teachers living with those who are medically-vulnerable. Another key sticking point is determining what official health metrics the district will use to determine school closings in the event of an outbreak.

Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers and staff in K-8 were expected to start school Monday for the first time since last March, part of the district’s gradual reopening plans during the pandemic.