CHICAGO — When the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability confirmed its finalists for Chicago’s next police superintendent last Thursday it started a 30-day clock for Mayor Brandon Johnson to make his pick.

Mayor Johnson received the names last week, and on Monday, the mayor said he’s still looking closely at the contenders.

“It’s going to be important that we go a little bit deeper with our conversations,” Mayor Johnson said. “I’ll have a conversation individually with all three candidates that have been provided to me.”

The Chicago mayor can hire one of finalists or he can reject all three and order a new search.

Two candidates for $260,000 a year job come from within CPD’s ranks — Chief of Counterterrorism Larry Snelling and Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform Angel Novalez.

As well as Shon Barnes, who serves as the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin.

Mayor Johnson has repeatedly said he believes its important the next police superintendent already be on CPD, but now he’s changed his tune.

“I’ve said all along that I believe that the soul of Chicago is diversity of the city and individuals having an understanding of the unique challenges of this city places them at an advantage,” Mayor Johnson said. “However, there is one person that doesn’t have those deep roots, but they will still have a full opportunity to make their case.”

Last week, the Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara surprised many when he praised the selection process helmed by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

“Thank you for the work you’ve done This process is 100 times better than it was than when the Police Board was conducting it,” John Cantanzara said.

But, Catanzara says he concerned about Barnes because he’s an outsider.

“Officer buy in is going to be huge for the new superintendent. We’re going to have to have some level of trust in who that boss is going to be,” Catanzara said.

Barnes worked as director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.