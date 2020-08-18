Wisconsin among states removed from Chicago’s travel order; 2 states added

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago announced changed to it’s travel order Tuesday.

The city removed Wisconsin and Nebraska from the list of states on the order that requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Iowa and Kansas have been re-added, according to the city’s website.

The list now includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.