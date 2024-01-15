Winter’s icy grip will remain wrapped tightly around Chicagoland through at least the early part of the week.

Temperatures will remain below zero, with dangerous wind chill values, through Tuesday before things warm up at least a little for the middle of the week. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire area through noon Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Air temperatures dipped to -10 and below in the early-morning hours Monday, with an area low of -15 recorded in Aurora. Though the wind has at least died down after a blustery Sunday, wind chill values early Monday still plummeted to around -30. Wind chill values during the day will only reach about -10 to -15.

Below-zero temperatures and dangerously frigid wind chill values are predicted to persist through Tuesday, before temperatures at least creep back into the teens by the middle of the week.

Forecast

TODAY: Wind Chill Warning until noon. AM wind chills -25 to -40. Highest afternoon wind chills -10 to -15. Mostly cloudy, winds W/SW 5-10 mph, gusts up to 15. High 1.



TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, dangerous wind chills again, winds W 10-15 mph. Low -13.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, bitter cold, breezy, winds W/SW 10-15, gusts up to 25. High of 2.