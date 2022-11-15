CHICAGO — The first accumulating snow of the season has arrived to Chicagoland Tuesday, and is expected to cause a messy morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and running through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10. High: 37.

Slippery and messy road conditions are expected due to the continuing snow fall. Travel delays are anticipated, so allow extra time.

Some parts of the area could possibly see between 2 to 5 inches of snow Wednesday.

Cloudy conditions Tuesday night with more snow showers. Winds: WNW 0-5. Low: 32.

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with snow showers and lake enhanced snow. Winds: WNW 5-10 G15. High: 36