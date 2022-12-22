CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm is moving into the Chicago area Thursday, causing significant snowfall, high winds and dangerous temperatures.

Widespread snowfall will move from west to east as we get into the afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect (for the bright pink counties in graphic below) beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts are anticipated to be around 50 mph. Snow totals of 2-5 inches. Wind chills Thursday night are expected to be -35 to -40.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect (for the bright pink counties below) beginning at 12 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to be around 50 mph. Snow totals around 3-6 inches. Wind chills Thursday night will be between -35 to -40.

Blowing snow is expected to cause white out conditions and snow covered roads making travel extremely difficult.

Temperatures are dropping from the lower 30s to around 8 degree by 5 p.m. Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect (for the bright red counties below) beginning 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. 6-12 inches of snowfall is expected in this area. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible. Wind chills -25 to -35 Thursday night.

Friday will stay still windy with a high around zero and wind chills in the afternoon around 25 degrees below zero.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.