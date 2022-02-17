Winter storm causes decreased visibility, hazardous travel conditions across South Suburbs, Northwest Indiana

LAKE STATION, Ind. — Strong winds and moderate snowfall are creating hazardous travel conditions Thursday evening, with some of the worst being seen in Northwest Indiana.

Blowing snow emerged as a threat by 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, greatly slowing travel and complicating driving conditions for drivers along I-90.

Several truck drivers were stopped at a travel plaza in Lake Station, hoping to wait out the worst of the conditions and prepared to pull off the road if travel becomes too dangerous.

“If you don’t think it’s safe get off the road, that’s my advice,” truck driver Curtis Sykes said.

Drivers prefer to have more weight in their truck in difficult conditions to resist the strong winds better, though driving into a ditch or jackknifing remains a high risk.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported a multi-vehicle pileup crash slightly south of the region on I-65 Thursday afternoon.

Hazardous conditions were also widespread on the city’s South Side Thursday afternoon, with rapidly increasing snow slowing travel times and complicating the evening commute for many in the region’s hardest-hit area.

Illinois State Police confirmed a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-39 near El Paso, IL just before 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Southbound lanes of I-39 remain closed near mile marker 9.