CHICAGO — ‘Twas this ‘dibs’ season, a reminder for locals who park on Chicago streets.

The city’s winter overnight parking rules begin on Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 a.m. As a result, no parking is allowed from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on 107 miles of streets, regardless of whether it snows.

The rule remains in place until April 1.

Last year, the city towed 242 vehicles on day one.

Drivers face a minimum $150 towing fee and a $60 ticket.

There is also the two-inch rule on 500 miles of city streets, meaning that no parking is allowed — day or night — if snow accumulates more than two inches.

Click here for a map of streets impacted by the ban.