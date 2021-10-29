Winners announced in Advocate Children’s Hospital NICU Halloween Costume Contest

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The votes are in and the winners of Advocate Children’s Hospital annual NICU Halloween Costume Contest have been announced. Parents dressed the pint-size patients and submitted photos that were voted on via Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page.

In third place, twins Charlie and Quinn as cows:

In second place, twins Orla and Fergus as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World:

And the winner, Baby Dominick the boo-rito!

The three babies receive a prize pack of baby gear.

The hospital also held a Chicago Bears photo category, featuring two winners:

Twins Jordan and Jayden were award second place, with baby Jayden winning first place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News