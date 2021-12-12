WINGS Program hosts holiday fundraiser in support of domestic violence survivors

CHICAGO – The spirit of the holiday season filled the air Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel.

It’s a fun-filled holiday celebration for a cause – a fundraiser for a program that’s helping survivors of domestic violence soar.

Rebecca Darr is president and CEO of the WINGS Program, Inc., which provides safe housing and support for survivors fleeing domestic violence.

“Today, we’re celebrating our 18th annual Sweet Home Chicago Family Fun Brunch,” Darr said.

“In the 18 years, we’ve raised 11.5 million dollars that goes to fund emergency shelters at our housing services across the Chicagoland region,” Darr said. “We have a safe house in Chicago, and we have one in the suburbs to allow people to escape domestic violence.

This family event featured music, comfort dogs, and a visit from Santa.

Darr says anyone experiencing domestic violence should know they can reach out at any time for help.

“Christmas should be a time where people are happy and healthy, and it can be very stressful for families experiencing domestic violence,” Darr said. “Don’t wait until after Christmas. We’re here to help. Our shelters are set up with gifts for kids, and we want to help you.”