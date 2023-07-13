CHICAGO — The Windy City Smokeout is taking over Chicago’s United Center this weekend.

The sold-out, four-day country music and BBQ festival will kick off Thursday and run through Sunday. Festival goers can expect over 15 live music performances and BBQ from some of the world’s best pitmasters

Headliners include Zach Bryan on Thursday, Darius Rucker on Friday, Luke Bryan on Saturday and Zac Brown Band on Sunday.

The festival will be held in Parking Lot C of the arena, located at 1901 West Madison Street, and the entrance to the festival is at Madison and Wood streets.

The following streets around the festival will be closed in both directions:

Madison Street from Paulina to Damen

Wood Street from Warren to Monroe

Wolcott Ave. from Warren to Monroe

Warren Blvd from Wood to Damen

For additional details visit WindyCitySmokeout.com.