CHICAGO — Aggressive Inline Rollerbladers have been coming to Chicago every summer since 2002 to compete in what has become the longest running street competition in the world.

On a recent Saturday, hundreds of participants, attendees, and spectators roamed the streets of downtown Chicago to watch and enjoy the Windy City Riot.

“The Windy City Riot is an iconic competition,” Nate Buck, of Murdah Militia Skate Company, said. “It has opened up so many doors to people, involves an entire city, and exposes rollerblading to thousands of people every year.”

With a small but tight knit community, aggressive inline rollerblading has stood the test of time even without a successful financial gain as the skateboarding industry has had over the past two decades. Yet, that hasn’t affected those who are or have been apart of the rollerblading’s history.

History

In 2008’s Barley Dead: The Saga of Modern Rollerblading documentary by Doug Urquhart, the film highlighted the “underground culture that has grown beyond ethnic, economic and social boundaries – a culture brought together by a shared love for rollerblading. The film reveals why rollerblading culture is going to be the next great anti-establishment movement for the 21st century.”

Rollerblading once held a dominating lead over both skateboarding and snowboarding participation at the peak of the sport.

“In the summer of 1995, aggressive inline skating was featured as one of the premier events in ESPN‘s newly created X-Games,” the Jack Be Nimble (2008) documentary by Andrew Kazlauskas and John Adams stated.

On the brink of the X-Games success, 2.3 million people reportedly snowboarded, 4.3 million people skateboarded, and 23.9 million people rollerbladed, according to the National Sporting Goods Association. In 2022, NSGA reported that 4.2 million snowboarded, 6.5 million people skateboarded, while rollerblading participation has fallen to 4.7 million.

Since 2004, rollerblading has taken a backseat in the world of action sports following the complete removal from the X-Games leaving the sport unseen by a mainstream audience.

As rollerblading seemingly disappeared what felt like overnight, the core community continued on by finding and creating alternative options to keep this sport and its community moving forward.

“As a woman who doesn’t aggressive inline rollerblade, I truly love the comradery and the scene,” Windy City Riot organizer April Nessler said. “The fact that I can go anywhere in the world and look up a rollerblading group on social media and have immediate people to connect with and have friends. Have a connection with someone you don’t know, but you have something in common and that’s rare.”

One Blade Mag, an aggressive inline rollerblading magazine, wrote in 2012:

“Drew Bachrach had organized The Chi City True Street Competition in 2000, which was followed by the CCTSC2 organized by Scottie Bee, Bill Berger and the Old Orland Skate House the following year. Around this time, Travis Conn and Chicago’s VFW crew were able to secure $2,000 dollars in sponsorship funds from Red Bull and organized the Windy City Riot with a significant purse in 2002 and 2003. In 2004, Collin Martin took over and it became the defining annual event in Chicago rollerblading.”

“It’s was like a dream,” Champaign-native and Windy City Riot organizer Dave Depew said. “It really showed the big community of rollerblading. I’d never seen anything like that with all of those people and it was just really impressive of what people could do (on rollerblades).”

In Jack Be Nimble, a group of rollerbladers traveled the country in a 1970s Winnebago and competed in what was known as the “Roll Series.”

“Despite a lack of sponsorship to help fund their journey, a small group of young men embark 20,000 miles across the continent with little more than passion to help fuel their way,” Jack Be Nimble documentary stated. “As they push forward however, they discover that the activity once representing rebellion, innocence and individuality has brought them to a crossroads between growing up and following their dreams.”

The “Roll Series” was an international competition circuit consisting of more than 50 inline street skating events across North America.

Competitors from around North America qualified at events all the way from Montreal, Canada, to San Francisco, California, and more than a dozen cities in between.

But, all roads led back to Chicago as the 2007 Roll Series North American Championship was the Windy City Riot.

With the hurdles of difficult financial commitment’s and aging community members, the Roll Series failed. Today, new contest organizers take the rains of hosting competitions around the world to keep this “dying sport” from going under.

“We are athletes that deserve recognition and that deserve to be in something like the Olympic games,” Chicago rollerblader and Roll Series founder Collin Martin said in the Jack Be Nimble documentary.

Since Martin handed over the rains of organizing the annual event nearly 10 years ago, other Chicagoland rollerbladers have taken on with the responsible of making sure the Windy City Riot legacy continues on.

Windy City Riot XXII

A variety of competitors and spectators from across the country and world arrived in Chicago over the week to compete in the 22nd annual Windy City Riot.

“Rollerblading has such a positive impact on so many, and the Windy City Riot gives us a chance to express it to the world,” Buck, of Tennessee, said. “For over 20 years, the WCR has shown the talents of so many bladers, people we have gone to school with, people that left us in awe on VHS/DVD videos, and people from all over the world.”

Rollerbladers from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Tennessee, California, including some all the way from Spain and Russia, rolled in Grant Park Skatepark to meet before the Windy City Riot kicked off.

“The Windy City Riot has been going on longer than Riot Fest,” Windy City Riot organizer Chris McCormick said. “Riot Fest brings in millions and millions of people and we’re lucky to get a couple of hundred, but nonetheless, I feel like what we do is pretty special.”

With hundreds either rollerblading, biking, skateboarding, or walking from spot to spot, spectators stopped and observed as competitors young and old threw their bodies down handrails and over staircases for a chance to win $3,000.

Invading the city streets, the Windy City Riot competition started along the lake front near Queen’s Landing before making its way through the Loop and ending at the University of Illinois-Chicago campus off Halsted and Taylor Street.

“The Windy City Riot makes it tangible for so many that may never get a chance to travel to major events, go to other countries, or even have the chance to talk to their heroes/heroines,” Buck said. “22 years of bringing rollerblading into the light and making it tangible and visible to so many people. It was an honor to be a part of it.”

For a recap of the Windy City Riot XXII, click here.

List of Windy City Riot winners:

2002: Josh Jones

2003: Josh Whitfield

2004: Matthais St. John

2005: Nick Uhas

2006: Jeff Dalnas

2007: David Sizemore

2008: Jeph Howard

2009: Steve Lerner

2010: Kruise Sapstein

2011: Travis Rhodes

2012: Steve Lerner

2013: John Bolino

2014: Sean Darst

2015: Egon Naab

2016: Paul John

2017: Luke Naylor

2018: Don Bambrick

2019: Adam Bazydlo

2020: Michael Braud

2021: Matthais St. John

2022: Michael Froemling

2023: Sean Darst

Only three competitors have won the Windy City Riot twice in its 22 years of existing:

Matthais St. John, of Wheeling (2004 & 2021), Steve Lerner, of Palos Hills (2009 & 2012), and Sean Darst, of West Dundee (2014 & 2023)

