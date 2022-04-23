CHICAGO — The third gas giveaway hosted by businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson started bright and early Saturday as Chicagoans lined up to get free fuel.

About 400 drivers are expected at at each participating location. Wilson donated $1 million for the giveaway, which begins at 7 a.m. at 16 locations in Chicago and 13 in the suburbs.

Cars were asked to not line up before 7 a.m., but that didn’t stop some residents from doing so. Each driver is limited to $50 in gas needs to get in line to get a sticker to indicate their place in line. Participants cannot receive free fuel without the sticker.

Wilson made the announcement about the giveaway on Tuesday and noted the ongoing high gas prices, increasing rents, and increasing cost of groceries as reasons for holding another giveaway.

This third giveaway will be similar to the previous one where he also gave away $1 million worth of gas. That time, free fuel was pumped out at approximately 50 gas stations throughout Cook County.

The giveaway will run until the money runs out.

Wilson’s first giveaway on March 17, when he provided $200,000 in free gas, was on a first-come-first-serve basis. The event ran for about three hours and caused major traffic jams around the 10 participating gas stations.

The candidate’s second giveaway came one week later on and Wilson upped the giveaway amount to $1 million and expanded the event to include 50 gas stations. The event was more streamlined and law enforcement was more prepared.

Following the traffic issues of the first giveaway, the Chicago Police Department and Office of Emergency Management were involved and traffic issues seemed to be lessened.

Just about two weeks later, Wilson announced he was running for Mayor of Chicago, his third attempt to be elected to the position. During his announcement, he insisted his two gas giveaways were not attempts to buy votes. He was asked again during the announcement of his third giveaway and maintained it has nothing to do with his political ambitions.