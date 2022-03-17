CHICAGO — With gas prices soaring, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is giving away $200,000 in fuel on Thursday at various gas stations throughout the city.

At 10 stations, each vehicle will receive $50 in gas until the $200,000 is exhausted. Around 5 a.m. Thursday, cars were already lined up for the giveaway.

The giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at the following gas stations:

Amstar — 368 E Garfield Blvd.

Citgo —9155 S Stony Island

Marathon — 1839 E 95th St.

Citgo — 1345 N Pulaski Rd.

Gulf — 9901 S Halsted St.

Mobil — 2800 S Kedzie Ave.

Amoco — 7201 N Clark St.

BP — 4359 N Pulaski Rd.

Marathon — 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Falcon — 43 N. Homan Ave.

Local gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they are lowering their prices during the giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit.

“The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices,” Dr. Wilson said.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

In 2019, Wilson was one of the candidates in the Chicago mayoral election.

As of Tuesday, the average price of gas in Illinois is $4.55.