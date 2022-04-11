CHICAGO — Chicago Businessman Willie Wilson is expected to announce Monday his decision to enter the mayoral election. This would be his third run for mayor of Chicago.

Wilson failed to make the run-offs in 2015 and 2019. Last election, he won 13 of the city’s 50 wards, mostly on the south and northwest sides.

Wilson has insisted his two gas giveaways, which caused massive traffic backups last month, were not attempts to buy votes. He was criticized for handing out cash on the streets during his prior election runs.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has yet to announce her reelection bid, but it’s expected she’ll seek a second term and will likely campaign on record of guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Side 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez kicked off his run last week. One of mayor’s biggest critics, Lopez cited public safety as his number one priority.

Congressman Mike Quigley is also considering a run.

Police union president John Catanzara, facing dismissal from CPD, suddenly announced his retirement last fall and plans to challenge Lightfoot. The two have clashed repeatedly over issues including the city’s vaccine mandate.

The first to declare his candidacy was Frederick Collins, a 30 year police department veteran. Collins, who launched his bid in January, is running on theme “safe neighborhoods matter.”

The mayoral primary is schedule for Feb. 28, 2023.