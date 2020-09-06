CHICAGO — Businessman Willie Wilson claims upcoming Illinois marijuana license lottery unfair to minorities.

While no date has been set for the lottery, 75 licenses are up for grabs after a lengthy process. Just 21 applicants will vie for them.

Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson claims minorities got the shaft after he said two of his applications were rejected.

“How can the mayor overlook this situation? How can the governor overlook this situation?” said Wilson. “When it’s supposed to be designed to help poor communities.”

For the first time, licenses are available to new entrepreneurs. Before, only owners of medical dispensaries could get into the recreational pot industry.

Under state rules, applicants must achieve social equity status. The state reports 13 of the 21 finalists are owned by minorities.

Wilson questioned those figures and called on the Illinois Inspector General to investigate the process.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement.

This administration worked with the General Assembly to draft and pass the most equity centric cannabis law in the nation. Every license in the first round will go to a social equity applicant: in fact, 60% of the eligible entities to receive the 75 licenses in the lottery are majority owned by people of color. While this progress is a step in the right direction, we have always said that ensuring equity in the cannabis industry is a marathon, not a sprint. We did this knowing that the economic wealth gap for African Americans and other communities of color is born of decades of multiple structural and systemic barriers that create a complicated web that has proven extremely difficult to untangle. This historic legislation is one step. It was never intended to be the final step. After the completion of the awarding of licenses across all license categories, our steps will include conducting a disparity study to ensure the law as written has its intended effect of making sure those disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs have ownership in the new industry and that the law worked as intended. We need that data to design additional policy tools to continually raise the bar. But the relevant point of comparison here to the diversity in the new Illinois recreational cannabis industry is the existing medical cannabis industry in Illinois: while existing medical dispensary license holders are almost entirely owned by white men, nearly 60% of the applicants potentially eligible for the lottery for recreational cannabis dispensaries are owners of color. We look forward to working with the General Assembly to continue building an industry that re-invests in communities hardest hit by the war on drugs and reflects the demographics of the state of Illinois.