Community helps family who lost everything in a fire, others facing coronavirus in Aurora

AURORA, Ill.— What started as a kind gesture for a single mom and her three kids turned into a community event Sunday.

Tandra Moore The mother of three lost everything in a fire last Wednesday after a fire started in their apartment and spread to three others, leaving 13 people displaced. Luckily her 14, 11 and one-year-old got out quickly.

Today there was a ray of hope as the City of Aurora gave the single mom a check for $5,000.

A simple mask is how we protect ourselves from this coronavirus! Need a mask? I got one for you & your family! I'm giving away 20 MILLION FREE masks, ALL MONTH LONG, for ALL who need them. Like & follow me here for all locations & times. #MaskUp #CoveringChicago #CoveringIllinois pic.twitter.com/IMjtPXxCW7 — Dr. Willie Wilson (@DrWillieWilson) August 1, 2020

Just like fires that can spread rapidly, coronavirus can ravage a community; and like smoke detectors, face masks can save lives.

So the city of Aurora teamed up with Chicago business man Willie Wilson to hand out bags filled with face masks, hand sanitizers and school supplies Sunday.

Most Aurora schools will have remote learning for the first semester this year, so the supply bags will definitely help.

Wilson says he wants to hand out 20 million free masks to communities in need throughout the month , amounting to $15 million in donations.

The first thing Tandra Moore said she’s going to do with the $5,000 check is find a new place to live.