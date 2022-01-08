Will County Sheriff’s Deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A Will County Sheriff’s Deputy died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, the Will County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputy Michael Queeney was a 20-year veteran of the department who began his career in law enforcement as a corrections officer. Queeney had served as a deputy in the enforcement division and later the civil division, beginning his time as a deputy in April 2003.

Queeney passed away at Edwards Hospital in Naperville with his family by his side and was escorted by several Will County police agencies to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet for interment.