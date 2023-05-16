ALBERTA, Canada — Canadian wildfire smoke has arrived in the Windy City!
The dramatic change in the sky across Chicago Tuesday afternoon wasn’t the product of our Pneumonia Front.
The hazy orange cast to the sky which swept over Chicago skies Tuesday afternoon marked the arrival of wildfire smoke off some of the 200 wildfires burning across Canada, many in Alberta and British Columbia.
Wildfire smoke shrouded the sky in parts of southern Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, amid an air-quality alert in the region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Footage captured by Cindy Faas shows hazy conditions in Ogden, southeast Calgary, just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Smoke from multiple wildfires was forecasted to cause “poor air quality and reduced visibility in the area” throughout the day, the ECCC warned.
The fires have forced the evacuation of up to 30,000 residents in the past week. They’re the product of drought and record warmth which which has been occurring in the past week there.
Watch the smoke move east in the CIRA-RAMBB satellite animation at Colorado State University here.