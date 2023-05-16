ALBERTA, Canada — Canadian wildfire smoke has arrived in the Windy City!

The dramatic change in the sky across Chicago Tuesday afternoon wasn’t the product of our Pneumonia Front.

The hazy orange cast to the sky which swept over Chicago skies Tuesday afternoon marked the arrival of wildfire smoke off some of the 200 wildfires burning across Canada, many in Alberta and British Columbia.

Tuesday afternoon satellite view with the smoke of the Canadian wildfires highlighted.

Closer look at the smoke aloft reaching Chicago airspace Tuesday afternoon.

Amy Heinrichs–The orangish cast produced as wildfire smoke swept into Chicago Tuesday afternoon off distant Canadian wildfires.

Amy Heinrichs photographed the dramatic change in our sky as the plume of wildfire smoke, which has traveled thousands of miles, swept over Chicago aloft. It changed the skies to a hazy orange

Wildfire smoke shrouded the sky in parts of southern Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, amid an air-quality alert in the region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Footage captured by Cindy Faas shows hazy conditions in Ogden, southeast Calgary, just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Smoke from multiple wildfires was forecasted to cause “poor air quality and reduced visibility in the area” throughout the day, the ECCC warned.

The fires have forced the evacuation of up to 30,000 residents in the past week. They’re the product of drought and record warmth which which has been occurring in the past week there.

Watch the smoke move east in the CIRA-RAMBB satellite animation at Colorado State University here.