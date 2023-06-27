CHICAGO — Wildfire smoke from Canada has brough air quality levels to unhealthy levels in Chicago and much of the Midwest.

The smoke is causing hazy conditions, low visibilities and the smell of smoke.

There is no official Air Quality Alert yet issued for the Chicago area but the current levels are dangerous for those with respiratory issues.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are urged to reduce their exposure to outdoor air. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and keep outdoor activities short.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Northwest Indiana including Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.