CHICAGO — The mother of the 7-year-old boy who died after a house fire on the Northwest side earlier this week has passed away.

According to the the Cook County Medical Examiner, 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart died Friday following her injuries sustained in Tuesday evening’s fire.

The fire broke out at the Stewart home on the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to a statement on a fundraising page for the family, the father, Chicago firefighter was on duty when he overheard his home address on the fire radio. When he arrived, he found his wife and children in serious condition as the fire continued to burn his house.

Police said the 36-year-old mother, a 2-year-old boy, 7-year-old girl and boy were transported to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. 7-year-old Ezra Stewart succumbed to his injures Wednesday evening.

Officials reported that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental.

