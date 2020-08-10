LIVE COVERAGE: Widespread damage reported in downtown Chicago after night of looting

CHICAGO — Widespread damage is reported in downtown Chicago after looting and rioting began around midnight.

Witnesses report hundreds of people smashing their way into stores throughout Michigan Avenue, areas in the South Loop and the near North Side.

WGN’s Judy Wang was on the scene early and reported seeing people filling trash bags with merchandise. She also saw crowd trashing the streets outside the stores and turning over garbage cans.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.

The Apple Store at North Avenue and Clybourn Avenue was also looted.

Looting continues this morning. This is the Apple Store at Clybourn/North being hit again around 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xwpiHt5wDQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

The Best Buy and Binny’s Liquor store were also looted. SkyCam9 was over the scene around 6 a.m.

Police reported a police involved shooting near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.

Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020

CTA train and bus service is suspended.

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn are lifted.

Some bridges lifted: Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash, Dearborn — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

Widespread looting in Chicago impacting transportation early this morning:



-90/94 exits into downtown CLOSED Division-Roosevelt

-EB I-290 CLOSED at Jane Byrne Interchange

-CTA not operating in/out of downtown from Fullerton to Cermak to Ashland — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

Several transportation impacts:



-90/94 (Kennedy and Dan Ryan) exits into downtown CLOSED between Division and Roosevelt

-I-55 CLOSED King Dr to LSD

-CTA not operating in and out of downtown from Fullerton to Cermak to Ashland — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.