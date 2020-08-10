LIVE COVERAGE: Widespread damage reported in downtown Chicago after night of looting

CHICAGO — Widespread damage is reported in downtown Chicago after looting and rioting began around midnight.
Witnesses report hundreds of people smashing their way into stores throughout Michigan Avenue, areas in the South Loop and the near North Side.
WGN’s Judy Wang was on the scene early and reported seeing people filling trash bags with merchandise. She also saw crowd trashing the streets outside the stores and turning over garbage cans.
2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.
The Apple Store at North Avenue and Clybourn Avenue was also looted.
The Best Buy and Binny’s Liquor store were also looted. SkyCam9 was over the scene around 6 a.m.
Police reported a police involved shooting near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.
CTA train and bus service is suspended.
Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn are lifted.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.