CHICAGO — The Walgreens location in Wicker Park with the iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ is set to close January 31 as the new year begins.

The local healthcare store location at the 1601 North Milwaukee Avenue is closing amid plans of expansion to further serve the community, a spokesperson said.

“We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”

The spokesperson said the closing is in light of plans for expansion as the healthcare mega giant is focusing on the delivery of local healthcare with the right network of stores in the right locations.

Prescriptions made at the location will automatically transfer to their store at the 1372 North Milwaukee Avenue location. The spokesperson said customers need take no action as the transfers will be automatic.