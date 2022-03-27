CHICAGO — Have you ever been tempted to try your pet’s treat? There’s a place in Chicago that makes food for you and your dog.

Treats De Cuisine in Wicker Park newly opened in January. The farm-to-paw store takes all the animal waste and turns it into dog treats which means even humans can eat.

Goods range from pig ears to cow ears with hair – suitable for dental floss – to tracheas, hearts, livers, and kidneys.

Business owners say the store offers treats dog owners can feel good about feeding their pups.