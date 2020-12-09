Wicker Park party with bouncers, 140 people among latest cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — Since the start of the pandemic, more than 300 businesses have been cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Chicago.

Authorities pulled the plug on another party in Wicker Park Sunday.

Investigators responding to a complaint found a bouncer and a line of people waiting to get into an event dubbed Wicker Loft on the 1200 block of north Milwaukee Avenue.

Inside, city officials say there were more than 140 people not social distancing or not wearing masks.

The city issued four cease-and-desist orders for illegal business activity and multiple citations including COVId-19 violations.

The city’s Department of Buildings also closed the second floor where the party was held for “dangerous and hazardous conditions.”

Ald. Tom Tunney’s Ann Sather Restaurant in Lakeview was also slapped with two citations for violating the state’s ban on indoor dining.

Tunney admitted to allowing some regular customers to dine inside the restaurant, calling it an error in judgement. The restaurant could face more than $10,000 in fines pending a hearing.

Other citations for indoor dining included Volare in Streeterville and Firewater Saloon in Edison Park.

Zapotlan Bar in Brighton Park was voted for allowing indoor alcohol consumption, while city officials said Randy’s Lounge in Grand Crossing and Flava Luxx in Garfield Park held indoor gatherings over the weekend

River North CrossFit was also cited for conducting indoor fitness classes and patrons not wearing masks, but the ownership disputes that.

In a statement, they said: “We have always followed the ever changing federal, state and local guidelines…Recently, someone from the city requested an administrative hearing because they mistook 3 people working out at the same time for a class.”