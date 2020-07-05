Wicker Park Farmers Market reopens with social distancing restrictions

CHICAGO — The Wicker Park Farmers Market is open for business for its 20th year, with new measures in place to follow social distancing guidelines.

The market is now open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but masks are required and only 50 people can come in at a time. Blue paint marks which way to go, and signs remind everyone to keep a minimum distance of six feet.

The market has been scaled back to 12 vendors but they all come with bushels of goodies, from fresh fruits, veggies and flowers to cocktail mixes to donuts.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond went to Wicker Park to check it out.