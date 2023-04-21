CHICAGO — Cheers are in order for one Chicago bar’s national recognition.

The Violet Hour in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood is ranked among the best in the United States, as voted by readers of Food & Wine.

Located at 1520 N Damen Ave., the James Beard Award-winning bar cracked the 2023 top-10 list for its “artisanal cocktails in the heart of Wicker Park” and “attentive staff.”

“Whatever direction [staff] point you to (drinks are broken down by Shaken or Stirred), you’ll come away with something as distinctive as it is delicious,” the online magazine wrote.

The list includes the following entries:

1.) The Fox: Nashville, Tennessee

Chez Zou: New York, New York

3.) Chandelier Bar: New Orleans, Louisiana

4.) Pebble Bar: New York, New York

5.) Overstory: New York, New York

6.) Bar Marilou: New Orleans, Louisiana

7.) The Bar at The Spectator Hotel: Charleston, South Carolina

8.) Bemelman’s Bar: New York, New York

9.) Dead Rabbit: New York, New York

10.) The Violet Hour: Chicago, Illinois

11.) Editor’s Pick: Katana Kitten: New York, New York

The pre-prohibition style bar opens daily at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended.