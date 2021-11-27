Wicker Park animal rescue opens retail shop

CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s larger animal rescues is betting on a new venture, with a new retail shop taking in its first weekend of business.

“One Tail At A Time” offers gifts and pets just west of the Kennedy Expressway along Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park.

Tortie and Co. stands as the retail space for the animal rescue.

“The store features products from small business owners and makers and also stuff from us. 100 percent of the profits go back into the rescue to help us save more dogs, cats and rabbits,” Heather Owen of Tortie and Co. said.

Heather Owen founded One Tail in 2008 and has built the rescue into one of the area’s largest.

A Bucktown dog adoption center and medical facility were added over that time, with the store being the latest addition.

Cards, candles and cats in need of a home are all available.

“We want to make sure that everyone can come in and interact with our cats because they’re so sweet, but we also need to generate more funds so we can save more cats,” Owen said.

The store is open Thursdays and Fridays during the afternoon and evening, as well as every weekend starting at 11 a.m.