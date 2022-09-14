CHICAGO — A company spokesperson confirmed that the Whole Foods grocery store in Englewood will cease operations later this year.

The Englewood location will close on Sunday, Nov. 13. Neighboring Evergreen Park and Hyde Park stores will remain open.

SEE ALSO: Englewood residents turn to farming produce to fight food insecurity

Eligible team members will be able to transfer within the company or be offered severance.

WGN News first reported the potential closure in April, when the company announced that in addition to the Englewood location closing, so too would the DePaul location at 959 W. Fullerton Ave.

The company cited “performance and growth potential” in its decision to close six stores nationwide, including the Englewood store at 832 W 63rd St.

The DePaul location officially closed in May.