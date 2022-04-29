CHICAGO — After less than six years, Whole Foods is closing its Englewood location. The company’s DePaul location is also being shuttered.

The company cited “performance and growth potential” in their decision to close six stores nationwide, including the Englewood store, located at 832 W 63rd St. and DePaul store, located at 959 W. Fullerton Ave.

In Sept. 2016, former Mayor Emanuel touted the Englewood opening as a way his administration was combatting food deserts on the South and West sides. The grocery store was taxpayer-subsidized.

Whole Foods released the following statement.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”