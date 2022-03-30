CHICAGO — Whitney Young students and parents are upset after a doll was hung up like a noose.

The incident happened Monday after the school said a teacher hung an African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector. The teacher told the school he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it.

Students said the longtime history teacher, who is white, was confronted by an African American teacher who asked him to take the doll down. Then, the school said the two teachers got into an altercation.

“He is a history teacher so he would know this would evoke some emotions and remind people of lynching,” a junior at the school said. “He should have known.”

An email was student to students Wednesday that said in part that “there is no room for bias-based behavior in our community.”

The school administration said they are partnering with the Office of Student Protection and Title IX to investigate.

“It makes me upset we’re a school that’s named after a civil rights activist,” the student said. “They pride us in being very inclusive and very diverse, so it’s upsetting it’s not the case.”

The Office of Student Protection held a listening session with students Wednesday afternoon in the school theater as part of the investigation.