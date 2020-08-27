Whiting mayor to plead guilty to wire and tax fraud charges

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana mayor has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return. U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said Thursday that 64-year-old Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura has entered into a plea agreement indicating his intent to plead guilty to both charges.

His wife, Diane Stahura, also 64, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement wherein she acknowledges the government has enough evidence to charge her with wire fraud.

Kirsch says Stahura used about $255,000 of campaign funds for personal use and expenditures such as gambling, credit card debt and financial support to an adult daughter.