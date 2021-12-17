White Sox, Bo Jackson surprise South Side family for Christmas

CHICAGO — For one special South Side family this year, the Christmas stockings are being stuffed by the White Sox themselves.

The team joined with one of the biggest stars in sports history to give a unique surprise to a South Chicago family.

At a time of year when it’s easy to be wrapped up in life’s challenges, the White Sox sent a legend to re-make a home for the holidays.

Tanika Harmon, a pregnant single mother of three has seen plenty of obstacles in life, going from shelter to shelter during bouts of homelessness.

This year, it was football and baseball legend Bo Jackson offering a one-of-a-kind surprise for this year’s Christmas.

While Harmon and her kids were gone for the day, Jackson, a team from the White Sox and a non-profit organization “Digs with Dignity” delivered a truckload of gifts and gave the home a complete makeover.

When Jackson brought the family upstairs, the reactions ranged from joy to tears.

Harmon noticed an apartment that was previously fitted with a mattress on the floor and a TV set had now been fully furnished with a stocked pantry.

The kids’ rooms were remade and loaded with gifts, with Jackson offering his tips on climbing and cleaning. For Jackson, dealing with hardships as a child is something he can relate to.

“There were a lot of Christmases where I didn’t get gifts because the money had to go to keeping the lights on,” Jackson said.

For Harmon and her family, the biggest Christmas gift came wrapped in a “Bo.”