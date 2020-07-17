White House press sec. calls Lightfoot ‘derelict mayor.’ Lightfoot calls her ‘Karen’

WASHINGTON — A war of words between the White House and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was renewed Thursday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Lightfoot for her response to Chicago’s gun violence.

“It is unacceptable, and under this president, he’ll take action,” McEnany said during a briefing Thursday. “And the derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help because she’s doing a very poor job at securing her streets.”

Lightfoot responded on Twitter and wrote “Hey Karen. Watch your mouth.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.





In June, the president sent a letter to Lightfoot and Pritzker condemning their leadership and calling for action. The mayor said she doesn’t need lessons in leadership from him.