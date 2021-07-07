White House pledges federal resources to address Chicago gun violence amid Biden’s infrastructure visit

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois Wednesday morning on his way to deliver a speech highlighting his agenda to invest in infrastructure and “build back better.”

The White House says Biden plans to highlight the beginning of an economic recovery after Covid-19, and will focus on federal efforts to upgrade transportation and the electric grid.

“The President will make the case for generational investments in human infrastructure and other critical priorities like clean energy,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a pool of reporters on board Air Force One.

Marine helicopters took Biden from O’Hare to the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake where he plans to deliver a speech and meet with Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Before he took off, Biden spoke with Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot about a surge in gun violence, specifically the shootings of two federal agents and a police officer earlier Wednesday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordination with the Department of Justice and ATF, we stand ready to provide any assistance needed,” Psaki said. “Our thoughts go out to the to ATF agents in the Chicago Police Department officer who were wounded, as well as their families and fellow agents and officers.”

The White House said Chicago was identified as one of five major cities where the Department of Justice will set up a gun trafficking task force.

