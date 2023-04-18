An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle is offering a discount Thursday to celebrate the unofficial holiday of marijuana — 4/20.

Anyone who orders online with the code “CRAVINGS” will receive a 20% off discount.

“This Thursday — 4/20 — a lot of people are going to be craving White Castle even more than usual, if you know what I mean,” the company said in a press release.

Locally, White Castle was recently in the news after one of their historic stores, an 88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, Indiana, announced they are going to remodel.