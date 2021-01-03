While first wave of CPS teachers are expected back in schools Monday, union says some will stay home

CHICAGO — While Chicago Public Schools is calling for some teachers to return to classrooms Monday, the Chicago Teachers Union says some members will stay home as they argue the risk of COVID-19 is still too high.

Starting tomorrow, classes will be in session for Pre-K and special education students in CPS. While the kids will be remote until hybrid classes start the following week, their teachers are expected to give digital instruction from inside school buildings on Monday.

Union officials say they plan to hold several actions next week as they continue to argue the district is putting teachers’ health at risk. This includes a press conference early Monday morning where the union says some teachers will reject the mandate to work in-person and will continue to work remotely.

Included in their demands is for ventilation systems in older schools to be tested to evaluate how COVID-19 could spread and for school workers to be granted an exception for working remotely if they have a family member who is at high-risk for serious coronavirus-related complications.

“My building is more than 100 years old, we know older buildings and their ventilation system are not what the 2020 standards would be especially during a pandemic,” said CPS teacher Lori Torres, who will return to class with a second wave of instructors on January 25.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said:

“The overwhelming scientific evidence, expert guidance and experiences of school districts across Illinois are clear: schools can safely reopen with a comprehensive plan in place. The CTU has not identified any area where the district’s plan falls short of public health guidelines and the CTU’s last-minute tactics are deeply disrespectful to the 77,000 mostly Black and Latinx families who selected in-person learning. It is the district’s expectation that teachers without an accommodation report to work tomorrow, just as principals, custodial staff, engineers, and food service staff have throughout the entirety of the pandemic.”