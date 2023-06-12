CHICAGO — Communities around Chicago are celebrating Juneteenth and bringing light to Black life and culture, here are just a few of the celebrations happening.

‘Juneteenth’ or June 19th is marked in U.S. history as the day African Americans were emancipated from slavery in 1865 and two years ago was established as a federal holiday.

From medical screenings and healing circles to live music and performances, an array of organizations around the city of Chicago are commemorating the history of justice and freedom with educational and celebratory events.

Emancipation Day: The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition

When: June 16- June 18

Where: Garfield Park Gold Dome – 100 North Central Park

The three-day cultural experience is meant to educate and enhance Black culture by hosting many family-friendly programs such as educational workshops, sports activities, art, live music and food.

‘Go Green Community Fresh market: Juneteenth Celebration’

When: Friday, June 16, 8 AM – 7 PM

Where: 1207 West 63rd Street (63rd & Racine)

Go Green Community Fresh Market in Englewood, a fresh produce market built by the Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) will have 50% off all purchases from fresh produce to zabiha halal meat and much more.

The market will also showcase live music, activities and free samples.

Juneteenth Village Fest – Douglass Park

When: Sunday, June 18 12 PM – 6 PM

Where: Douglass Park

‘It Takes a Village to Feed a Family’ will be hosting their ‘Juneteenth Village Fest’ with several live performances from BJ The Chicago Kid to the Family Soul. There will be food vendors, community-based organizations, a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides.

For more information on the event, visit: Homepage – ITAV (itavschools.org)

Teamwork Englewood: ‘Juneteenth Resources & Wellness’

When: Thursday, June 15, 12 PM – 5PM

Where: Corner lot of 63rd Street and Halsted Avenue

The non-profit organization working to improve the quality of life for Englewood residents is hosting their second annual ‘Juneteenth Resources & Wellness Celebration’ with free barbers, produce, medical screenings and more.

For more information:

Juneteenth Family Festival – Morgan Park

When: Saturday, June 17, 11 AM – 7 PM

Where: 110th and Longwood Drive

The free event will showcase a DJ and a variety of performances, as well as activities for kids and healing circles for adults.

For more information, visit: Juneteenth Family Festival – Chicago Celebrates Together!

Thank You Chicago Juneteenth Market – The Promontory: Hyde Park

When: Monday, June 19, 2 PM – 7 PM

Where: 5311 South Lake Park Avenue, Hyde Park

The free event will showcase over 30 vendors from beauty to fashion and food.

Homewood-Flossmoor Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 17, 11 AM – 6:30 PM

Where: 999 Kedzie Avenue, Flossmoor, Illinois

The festival, dedicated to preserving Black culture and heritage to promoting Black businesses hopes to also attract potential residents and businesses owners through highlighting the diversity in their neighborhood. They will have food, arts, music and dance performances.

BBMF’s 1st Annual Juneteenth Carnival & Parade – North Lawndale

When: June 17- June 19, 9 AM – 9 PM

‘Still We Rise‘ Annual Juneteenth Celebration Festival – South Holland

When: Sunday, June 18, 12 PM – 6 PM

Where: Paarlberg Park Paxton Avenue, South Holland, IL