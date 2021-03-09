‘When will it stop?’: Activists demand shooters of recent children to turn themselves in

CHICAGO – Two 11-year-olds remain in Comer Children’s Hospital, recovering from gunshot wounds, while their shooters remain free from police custody.

Ny’Andrea Dyer continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face in the city’s West Pullam neighborhood last Monday night. Close to a week later, an 11-year-old boy was wounded near 119th and Eggleston.

Tuesday night, community leaders and residents demanded those responsible for the shootings come forward to provide clarity for families engulfed in uncertainty.

“You need to turn yourself in,” said community activist Andrew Holmes. “I can say one thing, with this 11-year-old, you will be brought in. I’m reaching out to your parents. Your family and asking them to turn you in. A few things you left behind and only you know what you left behind.”

Holmes joined community members to pray and shine a light on gun violence in the city.

“We haven’t even started our summer and we got two 11-year-olds in here shot,” said Darryl Smith of Englewood Political Task Force. “When will it stop?”

Resident Michael Hart says good people are dying over senseless violence.

“Got people out here fighting for years for the same thing. When is it going to stop?” he asked.

Residents may not know the answer but activists say they will continue to fight for the city’s children.

“We going to have men on these streets this summer,” Smith said. “We are going to encourage little boys to put the guns down.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.