‘When I was down, he’d lift me up’ 27-year-old barbershop owner killed in motorcycle crash on I-90

A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Addison Street late Thursday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation from police states that a black Yamaha motorcycle driven by the 27-year-old man and an unknown vehicle were traveling on I-90 northbound at Addison Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said the motorcyclist lost control for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle beside him, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected before coming to rest in the left two lanes.

The vehicle struck by the motorcycle did not stop to render aid and fled the scene of the crash, with no known description of the vehicle.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Kevin Nitsch of Schaumburg, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Family and friends said Nitsch will be remembered for his generosity, and as someone who was always giving their time, money and wisdom to keep those close to him on the right path.

Nitsch owned Royal Clippers, a barbershop in Hanover Park. His employees mourned his death today at Royal Clippers, where they remember the life of someone who always gave back to others.

“The way he talks. Used to motivate me every day, every morning. When I was down, he’d lift me up,” barber Eddie Medrano said.

A GoFundMe page for Nitsch’s family can be accessed here.