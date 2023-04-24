CHICAGO — Metra announced that kids will be riding for free on ‘Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day’ on Thursday.

Metra is celebrating by allowing people who are 18-year-old and younger ride the train for free, accompanied by an adult.

Every adult who purchases a ticket can bring up to three children for free.

Metra says the theme for 2023’s ‘Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day’ is “Working Better Together,” to encourage children to learn about becoming a part of s workplace team.

“Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” is Thursday, April 27.

For more information on the event, visit: Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work – Just another WordPress site