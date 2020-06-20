Wheeling man wanted for hitting man with SUV arrested in Indiana

WHEELING, Ill. — The driver wanted for intentionally hitting a man with his car in Wheeling last month, has been arrested after a police chase in Indiana.
Authorities announced Friday that they took Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez into custody on Wednesday in La Porte County. Officers said he was driving a stolen car and that he gave them a fake name. They later discovered his real identity.
In May, Zavala-Hernandez allegedly hit and killed a former friend with his SUV.
Zavala-Hernandez was also wanted for assaulting a woman and cutting off an ankle monitor.