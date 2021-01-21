Wheel from small plane flying into O’Hare lands in Jefferson Park neighborhood

CHICAGO – A wheel from a single-engine aircraft fell into a Jefferson Park neighborhood on Thursday night.

Just before 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to a home near Jefferson Park after a airplane wheel was spotted in a front yard.

The FAA said a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 was able to land at O’Hare without incident after losing a wheel over the neighborhood. The flight originated from Ironwood, Michigan and seven people were aboard.

The plane landed safely and continued to a complete stop on the runway, officials said. At that time it was discovered that the left landing gear assembly was missing.

No injuries were reported, and five passengers and two crew were transported to Terminal 5.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.