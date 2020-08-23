West suburban police say 2 armed home invasions may be connected

WHEATON — West suburban police are investigating two similar armed home invasions they say appear to be linked Sunday morning.

The corner of Lorraine Road and Evergreen Street seems frozen in time, down to the white picket fence and the ‘57 Chevy. Neighbors say it’s the kind of suburban neighborhood where there’s almost never a problem.

But Sunday morning, police say at least two young men — one armed with a gun — entered a home on the block around 5 a.m. Sunday and attacked a someone inside in what appears to be an attempted sexual assault.

“They broke through a window on the side of the house, and I understand it wasn’t a robbery attempt; it was something worse,” neighbor Sharon Nelson said. “It’s just shocking to think that something like that could happen on our block.”

Police said residents were investigating suspicious activity outside of the home when the two young men confronted them. A member of the household suffered injuries that police described as “non-life threatening” as one of the family members fought off the suspects.

“Our hearts go out to this wonderful family,” Nelson said.

The suspects managed to get away, police said, and took off in a dark-colored sedan. In a disturbing development, police confirm that within 20 minutes there was another similar attack on a home in nearby Lombard.

Police detectives are asking everyone on the block to review any cameras they may have to help in the search for suspects. So far there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can call police at 630-260-2077.