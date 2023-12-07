CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman is demanding answers from the Mayor’s office on what went wrong with the Brighton Park migrant camp.

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that Illinois will not proceed with the Bright Park migrant camp, citing concerns related to insufficient soil sampling and remediation.

A nearly 800-page report released by the IEPA on Friday found elevated levels of mercury, lead, and arsenic. The city run migrant camp planned on housing around 2,000 migrants before the state said they would not fund the site.

“We still don’t know how much money was spent to even build up to what was at Brighton Park,” 40th ward Alderman Andre Vasquez said.

Ald. Anthony Beale, Ald. Raymond Lopez, and Ald. Anthony Napolitano sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office on Wednesday demanding the resignations of the leaders responsible for the failed migrant camp site.

“Chicago taxpayers cannot afford the mistakes being made by these members of your team failing to meet this moment,” the letter stated.

The aldermen called for Garien Gatewood, Beatriz Ponce de Leon, Lori Lypson, Alyxandra Goodwin, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Maura McCauley and Matthew Richards to resign.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office declared the former industrial site to be “suitable” for migrants, despite the discovery of contaminants.

Gov. Pritzker said it’s time to move on from the Brighton Park location with winter threatening migrants still living outside police districts. The Illinois governor said discussions are ongoing between the contractor in Brighton Park, the city and state to discuss how the parties can spread the costs around.